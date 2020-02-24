The Debate
India Women Vs Bangladesh Women: Smriti Mandhana Ruled Out Post Fever & Shoulder Injury

Cricket News

India Women vs Bangladesh Women: “Smriti Mandhana is out due to viral fever, and Richa Ghosh comes in for her," said captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the toss.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women

During the India Women vs Bangladesh Women match toss at the Women's T20 World Cup on Monday, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that India’s star player Smriti Mandhana will be replaced by Richa Ghosh. It was revealed that Smriti Mandhana has a viral fever and will not be able to play the match against Bangladesh Women at WACA Stadium in Perth.

Smriti Mandhana injury precedes viral fever at Women's T20 World Cup

A few days ago, while facing defending champions Australia at the Women's T20 World Cup, Smriti Mandhana got injured while trying to stop a boundary. She stopped a four but was taken back to the pavilion for injuring her left shoulder. Despite the injury, Team India won the match.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Bangladesh won the toss, opts to field first

Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun won the toss on Monday and chose to field first in their Women's T20 World Cup match. She said that her team is looking forward to giving their best and are filled with confidence. She said that her team won the warm-up match and would want to win this match too. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, on the other hand, said that her team would prefer to bat first as they would like to get a decent total on the board.

“Smriti Mandhana is out due to viral fever, and Richa Ghosh comes in for her," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Playing 11 after Smriti Mandhana injury

India Women vs Bangladesh Women: India - Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Bangladesh - Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun (c), Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter

IMAGE CREDIT: SMRITI MANDHANA TWITTER

