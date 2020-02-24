India Women Vs Bangladesh Women: Smriti Mandhana Ruled Out Post Fever & Shoulder Injury

During the India Women vs Bangladesh Women match toss at the Women's T20 World Cup on Monday, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that India’s star player Smriti Mandhana will be replaced by Richa Ghosh. It was revealed that Smriti Mandhana has a viral fever and will not be able to play the match against Bangladesh Women at WACA Stadium in Perth.
A few days ago, while facing defending champions Australia at the Women's T20 World Cup, Smriti Mandhana got injured while trying to stop a boundary. She stopped a four but was taken back to the pavilion for injuring her left shoulder. Despite the injury, Team India won the match.
Also Read l Ind W vs Aus W live: Smriti Mandhana injury dampens India's victory celebrations
Worrying signs for the India camp...— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2020
Smriti Mandhana dives brilliantly to save four, but crashes into the hoardings afterwards 🤕
She's gone off the field for further treatment.#AUSvIND | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/L0HW4UjY68
Also Read l Smriti Mandhana rises to 4th in ICC T20 rankings
Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun won the toss on Monday and chose to field first in their Women's T20 World Cup match. She said that her team is looking forward to giving their best and are filled with confidence. She said that her team won the warm-up match and would want to win this match too. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, on the other hand, said that her team would prefer to bat first as they would like to get a decent total on the board.
“Smriti Mandhana is out due to viral fever, and Richa Ghosh comes in for her," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
Also Read l Shikhar Dhawan and Smriti Mandhana battle it out in the tongue twister challenge
Also Read l Smriti Mandhana picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi as her favourite footballer
#TeamIndia will bat first against Bangladesh in their second #T20WorldCup encounter.💪🏻— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 24, 2020
Smriti Mandhana is out due to viral fever, Richa Ghosh replaces her. #INDvBAN
Follow it live 👉👉 https://t.co/uJ2BiRWmFP pic.twitter.com/5NJLkYSDDZ
Also Read l Smriti Mandhana reaches 2000 ODI runs faster than Virat Kohli
IMAGE CREDIT: SMRITI MANDHANA TWITTER