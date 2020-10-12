Taapsee Pannu Chills With Beau Mathias Boe In Maldives, Shares Hilarious Video

Taapsee Pannu who has been holidaying in the Maldives for some days now, took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a hilarious video featuring rumoured boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe. Using musician Yashraj Mukhate recent parody video, titled 'Biggini Shoot', Taapsee Pannu along with sisters Shagun and Evania shared a video.

While Varun Dhawan, Vikrant Massey dropped a 'laughing out loud' emoji, Bhumi Pednekar called the video 'Epic'.

Talking about Taapsee's beau Mathias, he also shared a stunning picture on his Instagram handle posing with the actor.

Mathias Boe is an international level Badminton player from Denmark. Taapsee has always been tight-lipped about her personal life.

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

Taapsee Pannu 'soaks it all in' as she gets ready to return home from Maldives

Taapsee Pannu welcomes beautiful 'visitors' at her breakfast table in Maldives; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.