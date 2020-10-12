Taapsee Pannu 'soaks It All In' As She Gets Ready To Return Home From Maldives

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been having a blast in the Maldives. She travelled to the Maldives last week and has been sharing some amazing pictures from her vacation, setting major travel goals. After spending almost an entire week at the beach, Taapsee Pannu is all set to head home.

Taapsee Pannu to return home with loads of memories

Taapsee Pannu was dressed in a beautiful indo-western outfit. She wore a colourful crop top with a plunging neckline and matching palazzo pants. She topped it with a matching cape as she posed for a candid picture. Taapsee Pannu paired her outfit with a pair of brown sandal. The actor wore a pair of large gold earrings and completed her look with a low bun, by parting her hair in between. Along with the picture Taapsee Pannu wrote in the caption, "Soaking it all in as its soon time to go back home..."(sic)

Taapsee Pannu has also been giving a glimpse of how she has been spending her time in the Maldives. She shared a selfie of her by the pool, dressed in white attire. She tied her hair like Minnie mouse and also wore a cute hairband. Another picture that Taapsee Pannu shared was when she was enjoying a big glass of mocktail.

Taapsee Pannu flew to the Maldives with her sister and a bunch of friends. She shared a picture with her sister on Instagram, as they enjoyed lunch with a sea view. As she strolled around the island in her beautiful colourful attire, she enjoyed some barbeque too, as mentioned in her story.

Taapsee Pannu has a number of projects lined up. She will be seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseena Dillruba. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane along with Taapsee Pannu. She will also be seen in another film titled as Jana Gana Mana.

