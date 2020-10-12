Taapsee Pannu Welcomes Beautiful 'visitors' At Her Breakfast Table In Maldives; See Pics

Taapsee Pannu has been enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. The actor recently posted a bunch of stories talking about certain visitors she met on her breakfast table. In the pictures, she is seen sitting on a chair with beautiful yellow birds sitting on her hand. The actor seems elated to see them and play with them. Tapsee Pannu also posted a picture where she was joined by some more birds on her breakfast table.

Taapsee Pannu posted the pictures writing, “Hello visitors! They wanted to share the breakfast table with us”. In another image, Taapse Pannu captured another beautiful bird on the beach. The bird was seen exploring the beach waters. She also called the bird, “our morning visitor”. In the pictures, the actor is seen donning a black tank top paired with floral shorts. The actor completed her look with hairband and sunglasses. Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's Instagram stories.

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu posts stunning pic from the Maldives, says 'Ringing out the bad times'

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu to Mouni Roy, take cues from celebrities on how to pack for vacation

Taapsee Pannu's version of 'Ringing out the bad times'

In the recent past, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share a picture of her with a beautiful scenic background of beach waters. Dressed in a black bikini, Taapsee Pannu was seen ringing a bell as she is captured candidly flashing a wide smile. The actor shared the picture with the caption, "I wish I could caption it as, ringing in the new year, but considering how 2020 turned out to be I would rather say ........Ringing out the bad times!". Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's Instagram picture.

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu gives sneak-peek into her healthy 'floating breakfast' in Maldives; see pic

On the work front

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial, Thappad, alongside Pavail Gulati. Meanwhile, Taapsee has a number of projects in her kitty. The 33-year-old will be seen in the upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. The sports drama is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. She also will be seen in the upcoming movie, Haseen Dillruba.

Apart from these movies, the actor has also been roped in for the film Looop Lapeta, which is the Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run. Taapsee will share screen space with Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is made under the banner of Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment and is slated to release on January 29, 2021.

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu took a quick refreshing vacation to the Maldives with her sisters, see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.