Taapsee Pannu On Comment Against Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Told Him It Wasn't A Personal Dig

The nepotism debate has been a prominent one in Bollywood ever since Kangana Ranaut’s statements over it on Koffee with Karan. More and more actors are being asked about it while those who made it big without a big name in their family also were now viewed in a different light. Amid this debate, Taapsee Pannu’s statement that Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wouldn’t have a got a second film if he was not the son of Anil Kapoor, made headlines. The Saand Ki Aankh star has stated that she discussed the comment with Harsh, and clarified that it was not a ‘dig’ at him. Taapsee told him it was a ‘regular fact’ that those from outside the industry like her wouldn’t have got a second chance.

At a recent event, Taapsee was asked about the comment she made on No Filter Neha that had gone viral. The actor stated that the question posed to her was about the actor who wouldn’t have been in the industry, if not for their family. The actor stated that her answer was 'most of them.' But she said she had taken a name when the host insisted on it.

The Pink star then said that despite not knowing Harsh personally, they exchanged a few messages. The actor said that she explained to him that her statement was not a 'personal dig.' She cleared it to him that it was a 'regular fact’ that if she was in his shoes, she wouldn’t have got another opportunity.

Taapsee, however, understood the perspective of the star kids as well, stating that they had their fears too, including that of living up to their family’s name, while on the other hand, Taapsee could take her own decisions fearlessly. The 32-year-old said, however, the industry actors and those from outside didn’t have equal number of chances. Taapsee said that for those like her, they had to deliver many hits to establish their footing in the industry.

Work front

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu is currently in the news for signing the biopic on former Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj. She had a good year at the box office. While Badla and Mission Mangal were big successes, she was critically acclaimed for Saand Ki Aankh.

