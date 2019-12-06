Taapsee Pannu, Vivek Oberoi, Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja React On The Hyderabad Encounter

The Friday morning encounter of all the four accused in the brutal rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian last month in Hyderabad triggered a nationwide debate on justice delivery. Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities like Vivek Oberoi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ravi Teja, Sonu Sood and many more, took to their Twitter handles to react on the encounter killings. Read the reactions below. —

This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 6, 2019

Same spot, same time frame, the predators became the prey! Now that’s true Poetic Justice! Maybe now all such monsters will finally feel fear and think a hundred times before even thinking of raping and murdering girls!#JusticeForDisha #TelanganaPolice #JusticeServed #Telangana — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 6, 2019

.Kudos to @TelanganaCMO and the @cyberabadpolice especially #VCSajjanar for delivering true justice swiftly and strongly! This sends a strong message to those monsters who break the law and hide behind the system. I am sure all such monsters are shaking with fear now! @cpcybd — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 6, 2019

Taapsee Pannu at an event spoke about the encounter killings by Telangana Police and said, "There is a problem, let’s start with that. Only way to address it is to look at how we bring up our sons. It should not be fear that makes them not do something bad, but they should know that this shouldn’t be done because it is bad. That’s how I will raise my son. We can keep accusing someone, but raising our sons well is the only thing we have in our hands. I was shocked when I read the news of the cop encounter first. Never have we heard that the police have taken such a drastic step."

The police did a great job, a great example has been set by this encounter, what the courts are unable to do, they did. Justice has been delivered. Now can we please hope for the same for Nirbhaya as well? And please let’s not argue about the “human rights” or these inhuman scums — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) December 6, 2019

Serving justice to #Disha doesn’t stop here but starts from here by preventing such heinous crimes through education, empowerment and enlightenment from childhood. JaiHind. Now Rest in Peace Disha. — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 6, 2019

Don’t know exactly what i feel about this encounter, but definitely #Disha didn’t deserve what she had to go through and those four guys deserved what they got.. there was no middle ground.. — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) December 6, 2019

Finally... The brutes deserved it for the inhuman Horrific crime they committed.

We will never get back the innocent Disha again... but the next time someone thinks of rape or murder they will also realise the consequences. #JusticeForDisha #Encounter pic.twitter.com/2Zm7be2q7b — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 6, 2019

Salute to our police for giving them the right fate.But our job is not done yet.Its our responsibility as a society to create a threat free world for all our girls and sister #Disha will rest in peace only when no girl in future goes through this inhuman activity #Respectgirls — #90MLOnDec6th (@ActorKartikeya) December 6, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. When the accused tried to flee snatching the police's weapon, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.

