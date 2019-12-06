The Debate
Taapsee Pannu, Vivek Oberoi, Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja React On The Hyderabad Encounter

Bollywood News

The Cyberabad police confirmed that all 4 accused in the Hyderabad gang rape & murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee

The Friday morning encounter of all the four accused in the brutal rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian last month in Hyderabad triggered a nationwide debate on justice delivery. Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities like Vivek Oberoi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ravi Teja, Sonu Sood and many more, took to their Twitter handles to react on the encounter killings. Read the reactions below. —

Cyberabad police reveal encounter details of accused, suspect involvement in other crimes

Taapsee Pannu at an event spoke about the encounter killings by Telangana Police and said, "There is a problem, let’s start with that. Only way to address it is to look at how we bring up our sons. It should not be fear that makes them not do something bad, but they should know that this shouldn’t be done because it is bad. That’s how I will raise my son. We can keep accusing someone, but raising our sons well is the only thing we have in our hands. I was shocked when I read the news of the cop encounter first. Never have we heard that the police have taken such a drastic step."

Samantha Akkineni, Jr NTR react on the Hyderabad police encounter of all 4 rape accused

All 4 Hyderabad rape accused killed

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. When the accused tried to flee snatching the police's weapon, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.

Bollywood reacts after 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case killed in an encounter

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

 

 

Published:
