Taapsee Pannu Confesses She 'bothers' About Eating Snacks Amid 'aimless Chaos'

Recently, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself, which features the actor glaring at a menu lovingly, while her team can be seen in the background, working. With the picture shared, Taapsee Pannu mentioned that she always tries to focus well on 'eating snacks', while people engage in 'aimless chaos'. Take a look.

Taapsee's post:

The picture features Taapsee Pannu donning a black tee, which is accessorised with a check-printed sleeveless shirt jacket. Tying her hair in a bun, Taapsee went for the minimal makeup look. Soon after Taapsee Pannu shared the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor filled the comment section love emojis. Take a look at how fans reacted to Taapsee’s post:

Fans React:

On the professional front

In 2018, Taapsee was lauded for her performance in Manmarziyaan. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in the leading roles, Manmarizyaan follows the story of Rumi and Vicky, who are in love, and are caught by Rumi's family and pressurised to get married.

However, when Vicky refuses to commit, a marriage broker brings in Robbie as a prospective suitor. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan also stars Jasmin Bajwa, Ashnoor Kaur and Swairaj Sandhu in the leading role. Released in 2018, the movie collected around â‚¹40.8 crores during its run at the box office.

After Manmarziyaan, Taapsee was seen in movies like Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh and now, the actor is all set to step into the shoes of cricketer Mithali Raj. Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, Shabaash Mithu chronicles the story of Mithali Raj's journey to fame and success. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. The actor last worked in Thappad along with Pavail Gulati and Anubhav Sinha, which points out how Indian women face casual sexism in day-to-day life.

(Image credits: Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

