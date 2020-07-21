Taapsee Pannu Digs Out Yet Another Old Video Of Kangana Ranaut, Asks, 'final Kya Hai?'

In a fiery war of words, Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut's arguments have reached another level where the former is now arguing with video proofs. Pannu dug yet another old video of Ranaut to show how 'Queen' actor's take on nepotism and the treatment of outsiders in the industry was different a few years back than it is now.

In the video Taapsee reacted to, Kangana begins by thanking Mahesh Bhatt for her first break (Gangster), and says, "I was fortunate to get my first break with Mahesh Bhatt who according to me is the finest teacher of the art."

When asked about the difference between an outsider (without godfather) and a star kid, Kangana then said, "The truth is it doesn't really matter. Once your film releases.... well, it is hard to get your first break but once your film releases it is upto the audiences. So many of them have been rejected, no matter where you come from. People decide. Each one has their own struggles to go through."

Kangana in the end says, "It is totally okay and there is nothing wrong" in having a superstar boyfriend to get to the top in the film industry.

After watching this, Taapsee wrote, "Arre !!???? Toh ab final kya hai ? Matter karta hai to be from the ‘inside’ or no. Yaar yeh sab kuch bohot confusing hota jaa raha hai I’m gonna sign out of this before I forget ki mera stand kya hai" [In Translation: So, what is the final take now? Does it matter to be an insider or no? all of this is so confusing that I'm going to sign out of this before I forget what my stand was to begin with]

For the unversed, Kangana in her interview with Republic TV, claimed that Mahesh Bhatt might have launched her, but he had humiliated her by throwing ‘chappals’ at her when she refused his film.

In an interview with entertainment portal, Kangana mentioned how Taapsee, Swara Bhasker, and Richa Chadha have 'bills to pay' and she understands where they are coming from. To this, Taapsee said, "Hi

@RichaChadha @ReallySwara someone is really concerned about our bills n our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our ‘B grade’ struggle." [sic]

Kangana speaks about Taapsee and Swara

In a tell-all interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut talked about Sushant Singh Rajput's case. In her interview, Kangana Ranaut called out big producers and some famous Bollywood actors as well. She also talked about Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. She questioned Taapsee and Swara, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

