Rajeev Masand's Summoning A Small Win For 'Justice For Sushant': Kangana Ranaut's Team

Journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand has now been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. The development has come days after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on her 'Nation Wants to Know' interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami named Masand as a person who she felt should be summoned in the investigation. Now, the Queen actor's team has also reacted on social media on the news of Rajeev being summoned by the Mumbai Police.

Kangana Ranaut's team lashes out at Rajeev Masand

Quoting, Republic's tweet on the same, Kangana's team further lashed out at Masand and expressed their happiness on the news. The actor's team stated that this is a small victory for all those who had fought for #JusticeForSushant. They further called Masand as the most 'vile, vindictive and a sell-out' journalist. The Panga actor's team also wrote that Rajeev had mercilessly butchered the late actor's character. They also went on to state that even if Masand feels 1 percent of the helplessness of the agony and anguish that Sushant went through during his last days. the latter's fans will feel vindicated. Take a look at the tweet made by Kangana's team on Masand.

This is a small victory for all who fought for #JusticeForSushant.

Rajeev Masand most vile,vindictive& bikau journalist who mercilessly butchered Sushant’s character is being called to police, even if he feels 1% of helplessness, agony-anguish Sushant felt we'll feel vindicated🙏 https://t.co/wUBbwuaav2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

Kangana Ranaut lashed out at the 'emotional vultures'

Kangana revealed in her interview with Republic TV that, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose."

Calling the investigation by Mumbai Police a 'sham', the Judgemental Hai Kya actor had said, "Sushant's family shouldn't be harassed because these people are too powerful. These people aren't even summoned. Mumbai Police investigation is a complete sham. I have said no to Bhansali's Padmaavat but he hasn't done anything vengeful. He doesn't gang up on anyone but he's being summoned. Shekhar Kapur, a God-like figure in the industry is being summoned."

