Taapsee Pannu shocked with a 835% rise in electricity bill, takes sarcastic dig at company

Taapsee Pannu joined numerous celebrities of the film industry and other Mumbaikars to question the significant rise in their power bills. The actor took to Twitter to question the ‘insane rise’ by asking sarcastic questions to the power company on what new appliances she was using to receive such a high electricity bill. The Thappad star asked ‘what kind of power’ she was being charged for.

Taapsee on Sunday posted pictures of her electricity bill for the month of June, which was due for Rs 36,000. Along with that, she also shared the bill for the month of May, which was Rs 3,850. The ‘insane rise’ comes out to close a nine-fold increase, or in other words, 835 per cent.

Here’s the tweet

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

In another tweet, she shared her bills of the months of April, March which were Rs 4390 and Rs 570 respectively. She shared other bills of April and May, in which the due amount was Rs 730 and Rs 8640 respectively, a flat in which no one lives.

And this one is for an apartment where no one stays n it’s only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GeBQUSJaft — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

She also questioned why the website to address her grievance could not be opened.

So a quick response issue but permission not issued ! Matlab is this some kind of besti link ? pic.twitter.com/N1nejZ5qB4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Before Taapseee, Vir Das also asked if more people received a bill that charged them three times their usual amount. Amyra Dastur and Shruti Seth were among those who agreed.

Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 27, 2020

Omg yes! And I freaking shifted to my mom and dads house in April! They’ve been charging MY flat which I haven’t lived in for 3 months, double of what I would pay actually living there! Mine is BEST. Do you know how to stop this nonsense? — Amyra Dastur (@AmyraDastur93) June 28, 2020

Earlier, Jwala Gutta, Richa Chadha and Kavita Kasuhik and many other stars had also raised concerns on high electricity charges on Twitter.

16 k for my house when I wasn’t there for three months of lockdown!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 24, 2020

