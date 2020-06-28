Last Updated:

Taapsee Pannu Shocked With A 835% Rise In Electricity Bill, Takes Sarcastic Dig At Company

Taapsee Pannu was shocked with a 835% rise in her electricity bill for the month of June. The actress took a sarcastic dig at the power company on Twitter.

Taapsee Pannu joined numerous celebrities of the film industry and other Mumbaikars to question the significant rise in their power bills. The actor took to Twitter to question the ‘insane rise’ by asking sarcastic questions to the power company on what new appliances she was using to receive such a high electricity bill. The Thappad star asked ‘what kind of power’ she was being charged for.

Taapsee on Sunday posted pictures of her electricity bill for the month of June, which was due for Rs 36,000. Along with that, she also shared the bill for the month of May, which was Rs 3,850. The ‘insane rise’ comes out to close a nine-fold increase,  or in other words, 835 per cent.

Here’s the tweet

In another tweet, she shared her bills of the months of April, March which were Rs 4390 and Rs 570 respectively. She shared other bills of April and May, in which the due amount was Rs 730 and Rs 8640 respectively, a flat in which no one lives.

She also questioned why the website to address her grievance could not be opened.

Before Taapseee, Vir Das also asked if more people received a bill that charged them three times their usual amount. Amyra Dastur and Shruti Seth were among those who agreed. 

Earlier, Jwala Gutta, Richa Chadha and Kavita Kasuhik and many other stars had also raised concerns on high electricity charges on Twitter.

