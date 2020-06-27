Amitabh Bachchan Movies With New Age Stars: Taapsee Or Deepika, Who Was Better In Lead?

Amitabh Bachchan is the prolific personality of Bollywood known for his impeccable acting prowess’ and movies. He has a huge fan base and people love to watch his movies, be it old or new, his acting is immensely acclaimed by the audiences. Amitabh Bachchan has also worked with the new-age actors in the films, and two of them among those actors are Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu. Both the actors, Deepika and Taapsee have carved a niche in the industry and made an exceptional place for themselves in Bollywood over the years. Let’s see, how these new-age co-stars fared against the actor in their respective movies-

Also read | All You Need To Know About Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Pink'

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan were seen on-screen together for the first time in the film, Aarakshan. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film directed by Prakash Jha was a socio-political drama centred with the controversial and debatable policy of caste-based reservations in Indian government jobs and educational institutions. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone essayed the role of the father-daughter duo.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Aarakshan' Interesting Trivia And Lesser-known Facts

Piku was the second film in which Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika played as the father and daughter on-screen. The movie was a Shoojit Sircar’s directorial that released in the year 2015. Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan were in the lead roles in the movie Piku. The two, Amitabh and Deepika shared lovely father-daughter moments in the film which were shot in Kolkata. In the film Piku, Deepika Padukone plays a Bengali architect who is a simple girl. She is shown in the film as a responsible daughter who loves her father, and takes good care of him but also gets very irritated with him at times because of his eccentricities.

Also read | 'Piku' Turns Five: Songs Of The Film And How They Explore Deepika And Irrfan's Chemistry

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan

Taapsee and Amitabh have also joined hands for two Bollywood films together till now. Badla and Pink were their films together in which the duo played their roles impeccably. Pink, the movie is a 2016 release directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Piyush Mishra, and Vijay Verma in prominent roles. The story of the film revolved around the life of three girls who get sexually assaulted at a party. The film Pink received a lot of praise and also won Best film on other social issues award at the 64th National Film Awards.

The next flick of the duo was Badla in the year 2019. The film was like a roller coaster ride for many viewers. This thriller drama took audiences into the life of Naina (Taapsee Pannu), a successful entrepreneur and married woman who gets trapped in a series of allegations when her lover is found dead. Later she hires a reputable lawyer, Badal Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan) to solve the case and get solutions. The film is rated at 7.9 on IMDb and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, and Antonio Aakeel in lead roles.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu's 'Badla', Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani' & Other Movies Directed By Sujoy Ghosh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.