Taapsee Pannu Expresses That She Fought A Molester In Public; Says She Twisted His Finger

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film Saand Ki Aankh. She was seen in the role of the world's oldest sharpshooter. The film was loved by fans and did well at the box office. She was also seen on a Prime show where she tried her hand at stand-up comedy. After this, she has been busy shooting for her upcoming films. In between shooting her films she attended an interview on a radio channel where she shared how she fought a man away who tried to molest her. Read here for details.

Taapsee Pannu expressed that she fought a molester in public

While speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan in an interview, Taapsee Pannu said that a man tried to touch her from behind and how she fought him off. Taapsee expressed that she used to go to the Gurudwara during Gurpurab and that there were stalls next to the place where langar (food) is served. Taapsee added that the place used to be crowded and people used to bump into each other. She added that she had an awkward experience earlier too but this one time she had an intuition that said that something wrong is going to happen.

Taapsee then expressed that she was mentally prepared for the rush but then all of a sudden she felt a hand touching her backside. She added that she was brave enough to defend herself and teach the man a tough lesson. Taapsee added that she grabbed the finger of the man who tried to touch her and twisted his fingers before quickly moving away from the area.

(Image courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

