Taapsee Pannu Reveals The Family's Reaction When They Heard About Her Relationship; Read

Taapsee Pannu who has been rumoured to be in a steady relationship with badminton player Mathias Boe spoke about her family's reaction when they got to know about the relationship. In a recent video interaction with an entertainment portal, Taapsee along with her mother Nirmaljeet Pannu, spoke about the actor's marriage plans.

Taapsee confessed that she doesn't hide anything and is indeed proud to 'accept the presence' of her partner in her life. But the 'Pink' actor chooses not to talk about her personal life as it takes away the credibility as an actor, which she said she 'can't afford' to lose. Pannu revealed that she does have someone in her life (didn't take any name) and her family knows about him.

Taapsee said that it is important for her family to like the person she is with because otherwise 'it won't work for her'. Taapsee's mother supported her daughter and said she trusts her and will support her decision. So, is marriage on the cards? Taapsee pointed that she will not have a big wedding and it will all be done in a 'day'.

Her mother said that there is no pressure on her to get married and is up to Taapsee when she is ready. Taapsee concluded by saying that her parents want to see her married 'eventually' but have never put any pressure on what will happen if she doesn't.

