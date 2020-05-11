Taapsee Pannu Shares A #QuarantinePost From Archive To Scare Her Mother; See Here

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been sharing throwback pictures while being in the COVID-19 lockdown. Taapsee Pannu recently reminisced her days shooting for the fight sequence for one of her films. She shared a picture on her social media account and shared that the bruises made with makeup are enough to scare her mother.

Taapsee Pannu like most Bollywood actors has been under lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The Saand Ki Aankh actor has been very active on her social media as she shares a throwback quarantine post from her archive frequently. Check out the picture shared on Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu keeps 'the madness alive', shares a #QuarantinePost from archive

Taapsee Pannu’s photos

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Questions Sujoy Ghosh For His Mother's Day Tweet, 'Badla' Director Responds

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of herself dressed in a light coloured kurta. She had her hair tied up in a messy hairdo. In the picture, she is seen sporting bruises on her nose as well as her lips and her cheeks. The actor stated that the bruises are artificially made using makeup and that the picture was taken on the set of a film which had a fight sequence.

While posting the picture on her Instagram account, Taapsee Pannu wrote, ‘Picture u send to your mom to scare the sh*t out of her! Lol.’ Taapsee Pannu further added. ‘This one was created with makeup while shooting for a fight sequence. After shooting for so many films where I sport a bruise I think now i can make one myself. Wish I knew it decades back so won’t have to cook up random stories to skip waking up early morning for school #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Mulls Over Role Of School & Teachers, Hails Them As 'karigars' Who Mould Us

Taapsee Pannu’s movies

Taapsee Pannu was last seen essaying the role of Amrita in the Anubhav Sinha directed film Thappad. She has previously worked with the director in the 2018 film Mulk. Last year, Taapsee Pannu was a part of four films that did great at the box office. She was seen essaying the role of Naina Sethi in Badla as well as the role of Sapna Desai in Game Over.

Her much-anticipated film Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar featured her playing the role of Kritika Aggarwal. She won many hearts as she played the role of Prakashi Tomar, world's oldest sharp shoot. She was seen playing the role alongside actor Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Saand Ki Aankh.

ALSO READ: DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal Lauds Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad', Says 'it Provided Closure'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.