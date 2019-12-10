Taapsee Pannu To Replace Samantha Akkineni In Hindi Remake Of 'U Turn'?

Taapsee Pannu has created a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actor has come a long way facing many ups and downs in her career. She has managed to make herself known and be one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Taapsee was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh and is all ready to star in a thriller film. According to reports, the 2018 Tamil-Telugu suspense thriller film U Turn is all set to get a Hindi remake. The movie that starred the talented Samantha Akkineni in the Tamil-Telugu version will now feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Though the producers are keen on getting Samantha to reprise the role in Hindi, the actor is reportedly not very keen to extend her popularity in the Hindi film industry.

All about 'U Turn'

U Turn is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual mystery-thriller film which was written and directed by Pawan Kumar and produced by Srinivasa Chitturi and Rambabu Bandaru under the banners BR8 Creations, V. Y. Combines and Srinivasa Silver Screen. The movie starred Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, Rahul Ravindran and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around the death of motorists who break a traffic rule at a particular flyover in Chennai (Hyderabad in Telugu version) and subsequent pinning down of the culprit by an intern journalist and police inspector duo.

Taapsee Pannu's take on south films

Taapsee Pannu had said that she has learnt a lot from the South Indian movies. In a recent interview, she said that South Indian films have taught her what filmmaking is. It also made her emerge as an actor, she added. She had also expressed her gratitude towards South Indian films. In the end, she spoke about South Indian films teaching her what camera and lighting are all about.

