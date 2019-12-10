Taapsee Pannu Talks About Playing Cricketer Mithali Raj; Says She Never Played Cricket

Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the lead role in cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic. She recently spoke about how she is preparing for the role and why she was picked for it. She also mentioned that she has never played cricket as it was always considered a ‘guy’ thing. She also spoke about how the cricketer had caught her attention in the past.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her role in the upcoming biopic of Mithali Raj. She said that many people felt that she looked similar to the cricketer. She said that it may be the face cut, but Raj has a beautiful dimpled smile, which she feels she doesn’t. She also spoke about how the actors today are trying to ace the look of those they are playing, she doesn’t know how she will get there but that is the least of her worries. She revealed that she has never played cricket as it was considered a ‘guy’ thing. She added that she was allowed out on the field as she could run fast. She also spoke about how Mithali Raj has challenged her to learn her cover-drive. Since Raj will be helping her with the training, Pannu is a bit relaxed. She also spoke about how she will be playing an athlete in a film, Rashmi Rocket, which releases before the biopic.

How did Taapsee Pannu start following Mithali Raj?

Taapsee Pannu also spoke about how she started following cricketer Mithali Raj when she counter-questioned a journalist who asked her about her favourite male cricketer. She asked the journalist if the same question would be asked to a male cricketer. Taapsee Pannu said that she found an instant connect because, as an actor, she has constantly been asked about her co-star. She also spoke about the one thing about Milthali Raj which caught her in awe was her ability to stay calm when two players are on the pitch, trying to hit a certain run rate. She would sit calmly reading a book in the pavilion. She also added that if she were in her shoes, she would forget nails and bite her fingers off.

