Taapsee Pannu: Have Been Advised Not To Do Women-centric Films

Taapsee Pannu, who has had a fantastic 2019 in terms of work, in an interview with a leading media publication claimed that she has been advised by the people in the film industry to not do 'too many' women-centric films, as they believe that she is doing too many of them. Dishing out more details, the actress said that she has been asked to let men take the center stage now. Pointing out that after Mission Mangal, people said that the role she was given was of a 'strong female lead'.

Taapsee on doing commercial films

In the interview, she also spoke about the flak she received when she starred in Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2, to which she said that the sole reason for her doing so was to show people that she can do that too. "Don’t put me in a box. But today, I am in a position that when I do a commercial film, the character will have something for sure. That I can command today.”, she said.

Taapsee Pannu has had a really good year. She started off with the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla, which did amazingly well at the Box Office, and the actress also received heavy praise from audiences and critics because of her stint in it. Then, she went on to grace the silver screen with Anurag Kashyap's Game Over. Although it brought out a rather fresh concept, it did not perform that well at the ticketing counters due to the lack of screens.

Months after that, she was seen in Mission Mangal, alongside Akshay Kumar & Sonakshi Sinha. And, finally ending the year with a bang, Pannu acted in Saand Ki Aankh where she played the role of Prakashi Tomar.

