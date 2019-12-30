Taapsee Pannu Set To Romance Vikrant Massey, Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next In 2020

Taapsee Pannu will be seen with Vikrant Massey in Aanand L Rai’s next project titled Haseen Dillruba and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film titled Sia Jia. Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh. Read on to know more about this story.

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming films in 2020

Taapsee Pannu is now considered to be one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Apart from staring in commercial films, she also made a mark for herself as a critically acclaimed actor. Taapsee Pannu starred in several films this year. Some of them were highly successful while some of them were critically acclaimed. She delivered back-to-back successful films like Badla, Mission Mangal, and Saand Ki Aankh.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu In 2019: 'Badla', 'Game Over' And Other Box Office Performances This Year

Just like 2019, Taapsee Pannu has a busy schedule for the year 2020. She is set to star in multiple projects in the upcoming year. But two of these projects are gaining major buzz. According to a media portal’s report, Taapsee will be collaborating with Aanand L Rai once again after delivering a successful Manmarziyaan. This upcoming titled Haseen Dillruba will be directed by Hasee Toh Phasee director Vinil Matthew and is set to be a romantic thriller. According to a media portal’s report, Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey will be starring opposite Taapsee Pannu in this film. Check out a poster of the film shared by director Aanand L Rai.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu's Mauritius Vacay Pics Will Make You Want To Go On One Too

The second project that Taapsee Pannu will be working in is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has already announced two projects, one being the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and the second being Baiju Bawra. Now according to the report, Taapsee Pannu is part of SLB’s next project titled Sia Jia. In this project, Taapsee will be playing a double role. Apart from these projects, Taapsee is already busy working on her other films. She will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad and Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee is also set to play the role of another sportsperson in her next film. The Badla actor will be depicting the life of cricketer Mithali Raj in her biopic.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu's Most Elegant Wedding-inspired Looks You Must Check Out

Also read | Taapsee Pannu Unveils The FIRST LOOK Poster Of Her Upcoming Thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.