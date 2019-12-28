Taapsee Pannu In 2019: 'Badla', 'Game Over' And Other Box Office Performances This Year

Taapsee Pannu started her career in the film industry by acting in Tamil movies in 2010. The actor soon made her Hindi film debut with the movie Chashme Baddoor in 2013. Pannu has been part of the industry for almost nine years now. The actor has been featured in several commercially successful films in her career trajectory till now.

These films include Pink(2016) and Badla (2019). The actor is also known to work in several content-driven and women-centric movies. Here are the box office records of Taapsee Pannu’s movies in 2019.

Badla

The mystery-thriller featuring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan released on March 8, 2019. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie is an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film, The Invisible Guest. Badla was both a critical and commercial success at the box office.

The film had a worldwide gross collection of ₹138.49 crores consisting of the domestic gross of ₹103.88 crore and overseas gross of ₹34.61 crores.

Game Over

Ashwin Saravanan's Game Over released on June 14, 2019. The movie features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Game Over received a great amount of praise from the critics and Taapsee Pannu was appreciated for her performance in the movie. The movie managed to do moderately well at the box office. The movie's worldwide theatrical gross was ₹15.91 Crores.

Saand ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh released on October 25, 2019. The movie is based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. It features Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Saand Ki Aankh did moderately well at the box office and it also received mixed reviews from the critics.

The total collection of the movie was ₹27.79 crore in India and ₹2.84 crores overseas, the film has a worldwide gross collection of ₹30.63 crores.

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and jointly produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, Fox Star Studios, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu. The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission. The movie performed extremely well at the box office with a total of ₹290.02 crores worldwide.

