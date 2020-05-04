Kriti Sanon Lauds Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad', Says She 'sobbed, Felt Overwhelmed'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined the thousands of viewers who have given rave reviews for the Taapsee Pannu starrer film Thappad after the film was digitally released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor tweeted that she 'loved' the film and that she even sobbed while watching it. She complimented director Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu for their work in the film.

Have a look:

If you haven’t watched #Thappad yet, plssss watch it now! Absolutely LOVED it.. sobbed , felt overwhelmed..Amazed at how brilliantly @anubhavsinha sir said such basic impactful things without really “saying” much..I am a fan sir🙌🏻 And @taapsee You Go Girl💪🏻 subtle yet so strong❤️ — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 3, 2020

Read | Kartik Aaryan pokes fun at Kriti Sanon, asks if 'Majnu Bhai' painted her dress; See pic

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad has been gripping the hearts of the audience ever since it released in theaters on Februrary 28,2020. It looks at society's perspective on an important social issue like domestic abuse. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor among others. Thappad shows the story of many women in the country who face domestic abuse and also gives them encouragement to stand up for themselves.

Read | Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's next to be titled 'Second Innings'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu plays an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband. Taapsee's character in the film is a housewife by choice and, according to director Anubhav Sinha, it was worth exploring to see how a woman of today takes that decision.

Read | Kriti Sanon opens up about being replaced by a star kid in films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen next in Laxmi Utekar's upcoming film Mimi where she will be seen in the role of a surrogate mother. The film was slated for release in the month of July 2020, but is likely to premiere on the digital platform, as per recent reports.

Read | Kriti Sanon opens up about domestic violence & it's importance of reporting it; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.