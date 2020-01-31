Taapsee Pannu Can Be Your Guru To Style Bright Colours Right This Summer

The fashion world is changing from the subtle charm of pastels to striking bright colours and Taapsee Pannu is making the most of this trend with multi-hued outfits, bold prints, variety of textures and lots of confidence. Taapsee Pannu stuns her fans with her fashion and stylish looks, as is evident from her Instagram handle. She looks beautiful in bright hues and here are some of her best bright bold looks that are perfect for this season.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's photos:

Bright yellow pants:

Taapsee opted for a bright yellow flare pants paired with an abstract print sweatshirt. Her look is effortlessly stylish and is a very good option for a date out with friends or family. Taapsee kept her look basic by opting for a messy ponytail and minimal makeup.

The co-ord set:

Taapsee Pannu once again opted for a bright yellow co-ord set. She went for a yellow crop-top paired with a bright yellow flowy printed skirt. She flaunted her natural curls and opted for minimal makeup with nude lipstick. She went for golden heels to give the perfect amount of shine to the outfit and dangler earrings. This a perfect party night outfit in bright colours.

The bright ethnic ensemble:

Taapsee Pannu opted for a bright yellow and pink ethnic ensemble. She opted for a braided bun and a bindi to complete her look. This beautiful attire is perfect for a day wedding look or for a Haldi ceremony.

Taapsee Pannu opted for a bright orange and pink ethnic ensemble. The actor went for a mid-parted open hairdo paired with golden statement earrings. She kept her makeup look minimal and went for a black studded juttis.

Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

