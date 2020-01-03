Taapsee Pannu Vs Kriti Sanon: Who Will Star In The Remake Of 'Run Lola Run'?

Bollywood is always interested in making remakes of famous Hollywood films. In the past, we have seen films like Lords of Dogtown, The Godfather, Mrs. Doubtfire being remade in Hindi. Now there are two Hollywood films in talks that may end up being remade in Bollywood. Aamir Khan is set to remake Forrest Gump in Hindi, while reports are that Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon may feature in the remake of Run Lola Run.

READ | The Mandalorian: Everything You Need To Know About Mando

Who will be the Indian Lola?

For the lead role in the Hindi remake of Run Lola Run, two actors were asked and both of them have shown a liking towards the script. The two actors are Taapsee and Kriti, but the twist it that they both have their schedules occupied, so they will have to adjust their dates. The one who manages to do so with no friction will surely bag the role. Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar have officially bought the rights to remake the movie in Hindi.

READ | Comedy Specials: Top Stand-ups Of 2019 On Amazon Prime

According to reports by a leading entertainment portal, both the actors are the top choices for the film, and the script is liked by both. The story has been changed and modified a bit to match the mindsets of the Indian audience. Now, since both Taapsee and Kriti have liked the script, fans are excited to see who will end up in the shoes of Lola.

READ | Telugu Movies In 2019: 5 Best Films You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Run Lola Run is a German thriller film written and directed by Tom Tykwer. It features Franka Potente as Lola, and Moritz Bleibtreu, her on-screen boyfriend. The plot of the film revolves around a girl who has 20 minutes to gather around 100,000 Deutsche Mark, or else her boyfriend will be killed. The film has received several accolades and was loved by the audience all over the world.

READ | Three Bollywood Movies Where The Supporting Actors Stole The Limelight

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.