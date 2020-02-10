Taapsee Pannu May Own 2020 With These Promising And Gripping Upcoming Dramas

Taapsee Pannu is often known for her unconventional choices when it comes to choosing her films. The last year has been quite a significant one for the actor. With films like Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal and Game Over, Taapsee catapulted herself into the league of one of the most versatile and talented actors of Bollywood. However, the actor has some interesting line of films in store which are equally promising and ambitious. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Taapsee entice the silver screens this year too.

Here is what you can expect from Taapsee's films from this year

Thappad

The trailer of the film was recently released and it received a huge appreciation from the netizens. The movie revolves around the gritty subject of domestic violence. Taapsee's performance looks riveting in the trailer. It is needless to say that this film will be conquered by Taapsee in each frame.

Shabaash Mithu

This is inevitably one of the most awaited films of Taapsee this year. She will be stepping into the shoes of ace cricketer Mithali Raj who is also the captain of the Indian Women's National Cricket Team. She unveiled the poster of the film recently. Her look received a lot of appreciation from fans.

Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee never fails to push her boundaries with the characters she plays in movies. Her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket is one such film which the audiences are really looking forward to. She unveiled the motion poster of the film recently and fans were in awe of her fierce look. She reportedly will essay the role of a Gujarati athlete in the movie.

Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee recently unveiled the intriguing poster of the film which has created quite a buzz amongst the viewers. She will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey in the film. The movie is touted to be a murder mystery against the backdrop of a twisted love story. Which film of Taapsee's are you excited about? Let us know in the comments section.

