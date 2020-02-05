Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Stunned Loudly In These Roles That She Essayed On-screen

Taapsee Pannu is known for her unconventional choices when it comes to choosing her films. Pannu's latest release 'Thappad' is a family drama which also stars Sushil Dahiya, Ram Kapoor and more.

The Naam Shabana star is known for choosing unconventional roles and leading her films to become box office hits. Pannu has portrayed many characters that highlighted the regressive thoughts of the male-dominated society. Taapsee's real-life ideas are not so different from the roles that she portrays in films. Here is a list of some of Taapsee Pannu's best roles that is a tight slap to the mysogynistic ideas and concepts.

As Amrita in Thappad

Recently, the trailer of the movie Thappad dropped where Taapsee plays the character of Amrita whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when her husband slaps her once in a party. The entire storyline showcases how important it is for a woman to know her dignity and not allow anyone to threaten that. This norm-breaking role brings out the idea that no man should feel comfortable enough to raise a hand on his woman, not even once.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's IMPECCABLE Jacket Looks Are A Must-have, See Pics

As Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh

Pannu was a part of a biopic movie of two old sharpshooters who are in their 60s. Taapsee played the character of Parkashi Tomar who goes against the male-dominated society to become a renowned name in the list of top sharpshooters in India with her sister-in-law. .

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu reveals what she has learnt after playing Amruta in 'Thappad'

As Minal Arora in Pink

Pink is a court-room drama which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. It is amongst the most path-breaking movies of Bollywood. The epic dialogue of "No Means No" is still celebrated amongst the youth. Taapsee essayed the role of Minal Arora, a young girl who is molested when she denies getting sexually involved with him.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's line from 'Thappad' reminds everyone of the iconic line from 'Pink'

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Thappad's makers pay a tribute to their mothers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.