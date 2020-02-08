Taapsee Pannu Shuts Man Who Asked, 'Why Are People Who Live In Mumbai Deciding For Delhi?'

Taapsee Pannu was among the first ones to cast their vote in Delhi Assembly elections on February 8. The actor shared a 'Pannu Parivaar' (family) picture as they came out flaunting their inked fingers. Taapsee who is a resident of Delhi was proud to exercise her right to vote.

A user on Twitter attacked the 'Game Over' actor and asked why was she deciding for Delhi when she lives in Mumbai. The troll also suggested that she should get her vote shifted to Mumbai.

Reacting to this, Taapsee wrote: "I am living in Delhi as much if not more than Mumbai. My income is taxed through Delhi and I am more of a Delhite than a lot of others who might just be living here but probably don’t contribute. Kindly don’t question my citizenship, worry about yours n your contribution to it."

She added: "And also to add, you can take a girl out of Delhi but you can not take Delhi out of this girl. And YOU are no one to tell me what I SHOULD do and what I SHOULD NOT! I guess this response will be enough to tell u how much of a Delhiite I am."

Why are people who live in Mumbai deciding for us, it’s been quite a long time since @taapsee shifted to Mumbai. She should get her vote shifted too. https://t.co/3BYa3dsy0J — Nikhil Rathore (@nikrathore) February 8, 2020

Meanwhile, over 1.47 crore voters face the choice of re-electing the AAP or replacing it with the BJP or the Congress in the national capital. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years before being decimated by the AAP, has led a relatively lacklustre campaign. The party's top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have barely campaigned for its candidates.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP had won 54.3% of the vote, while the BJP got 32% and the Congress managed just 9.6%. While the AAP won 67 seats in 2015, since then the party has conceded one seat to the BJP in a bypoll and six of its lawmakers have been disqualified over joining other parties. The results of the Delhi election will be out on February 11.

