Taapsee Pannu Says She Did Not Know Patriarchy Existed Until She Started Working

Actor Taapsee Pannu is all set for the relaese of her upcoming drama film, Thappad. The film will deal with topics of domestic violence. With the film set to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020, Taapsee Pannu recently in an interview with a news agency, said that she only understood the meaning of patriarchy after she started working in Bollywood.

Taapsee Pannu has featured in several movies, including Pink, Mulk and Saand ki Aankh, that have discussed women empowerment in India. Her next film, Thappad, will do the same and will show how a woman fights back against her abusive husband. In a recent interview with a news agency, Taapsee Pannu stated that she only understood the meaning of the word patriarchy in recent years.



Taapsee Pannu further stated that if the father says you cannot go out, you do not question that. Your mother may agree with you but she was just running the house, so it did not matter. Taapsee Pannu said that parents wanted girls to be in the house by 8 pm because guys could not control themselves. These small gender discriminations did not irk Taapsee until she started questioning them after she became a part of the Indian film industry.

Further in the interview, Taapsee Pannu stated that small things about gender parity and pay parity were often ignored but needed to be changed. However, she added that you cannot change that by just shouting that it was not right. According to Taapsee Pannu, you have to ensure that people started to recognise the change through your work. The actor added that the current generation may not change, but the next one surely will.

Taapsee Pannu also talked about the power that cinema had. She revealed that the reason she was working in films like Thappad was that she wanted to see a change and wanted to use her acting and status to make sure that it happened. She stated that while people might not agree, they will certainly listen to you if you reach out to them through films.

Taapsee Pannu also discussed producer Tanuj Garg's comment, who called her Bollywood's female version of Ayushmann Khurrana. While Taapsee admired Tanuj and said that he was always supportive of her, she did not want to be called the female version of Ayushmann Khurrana. Instead, she wanted to be the first Taapsee Pannu of the industry.

