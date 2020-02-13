Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Screening To Be Hosted By Top Directors

Ever since the release of its trailer, Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Thappad has been creating quite some noise. As per the latest media reports, a number of celebrated directors will be presenting the film in leading cities across the country. The list of directors includes Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sudhir Mishra, and Hansal Mehta.

Thappad screening to be hosted by top directors

Director Anubhav Sinha is known for the hard-hitting theme of his films. The latest addition to his list of meaningful films is the Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. The film is all set to be screened in four major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bhopal, and Jaipur.

According to a report by a leading daily, the screenings in these four cities will be hosted by Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sudhir Mishra, and Hansal Mehta respectively. A special screening of the film Thappad was held for the four directors.

The four directors also spoke to a news portal about hosting the screening of Thappad. Vishal Bhardwaj said that he wanted to own the film alongside director Anubhav Sinha for the concept and story. Anurag Kashyap was of the opinion that the film was powerful enough to challenge the long-prevailing patriarchy in the country. He also told the leading daily that he wept after watching the film. On the other hand, Hansal Mehta was proud to present the movie and Sudhir Mishra was reportedly glad about the directors’ support for each other on such issues.

About Thappad

Thappad is an upcoming film based on the life of a married couple who face challenges in their marriage due to physical abuse. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Tanvi Azmi, and Sushil Dahiya in key roles. The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha who has previously helmed films like Article 15 and Mulk. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

