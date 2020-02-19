Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Receives Positive Early Reviews, Fans Say "so Badly Needed"

The film Thappad is yet another thought-provoking film that features Taapsee Pannu. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film Thappad revolves around a woman who decided to divorce her husband after he slapped her. As the trailer was dropped, it already became a topic for debate on social media. Recently, a screening of the film took place and the early reviews of Thappad are out. Everyone who watched the film appreciated the film as well as Tapsee Pannu's performance.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu And Rumoured Boyfriend Mathias Boe's Combined Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu's Net Worth Details Will Shock You, Read Here

Here are the early reviews posted by some reviews by the people who watched the film:

#Thappad watched it yesterday in Delhi. A thought provoking and realistic movie. Powerful performance @taapsee and very well directed @anubhavsinha. — Vijeet Shekhawat (@VijeetSS) February 19, 2020

#Thappad is @anubhavsinha best work and @taapsee is at the peak of her career as an artist. The film takes a simple idea to showcase how we all are complicit in our acceptance of this violence. A fine ensemble cast adds to the beauty of the film. — bedika (@rbedika) February 18, 2020

A pic from last evening ! @taapsee @anubhavsinha this #thappad is what we so badly needed! The casual sexism and misogyny in everyday life so effectively dealt with . Stunning ! pic.twitter.com/UTAgXCMak5 — Stutee Ghosh (@rjstutee) February 19, 2020

The second trailer of Thappad was very interesting as Taapsee Pannu asked the viewers to report the video. The main idea behind reporting the trailer was to get people to stop entertaining violence no matter what. After the trailer and the special screening of the film, many people have decided to watch Thappad first day first show.

A lot of people are also against the concept of the film as they felt that the men were portrayed in a negative role. Early reviews about Thappad seemed to be really promising. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on February 28 this year.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Is Giving Out Some Major Summer Outfit Goals, Check It Out!

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu To Be A Part Of Remake Of A German Film 'Run Lola Run'; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.