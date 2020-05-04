Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About 'Thappad' Box Office Run; Check Details

Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad was unable to complete its run at the box office due to the coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown led to several theatres being closed which led to several films being pulled down. However, the makers of Thappad released the film on Amazon Prime and it received a hugely positive response from the audience. Taapsee Pannu, however, believed that the film could’ve run for a couple of weeks if the pandemic hadn’t hit the country.

Taapsee Pannu speaks on online release of Thappad and its box-office run

Taapsee Pannu is happy that her film has been now released on a digital platform. In an interview with a news portal, Taapsee mentioned that despite the film being in theatres for only two weeks the numbers were rising significantly. The actor credited this to positive word of mouth publicity. However, she believed that following this, the film may hold its mark at the box office for another three weeks if it weren’t for the coronavirus.

Taapsee Pannu, however, mentioned that the film got its due and a larger number of audience can finally view it as per their convenience. In the film, Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a housewife, who decides to walk out of her marriage after being slapped by her husband at a party. The film indeed had a good opening with approximately ₹2.89 crores. The movie managed to collect ₹30 crores approximately before being taken down due to the lockdown.

