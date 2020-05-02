'Thappad' Becomes Talking Point Again After Digital Premiere, Anubhav Sinha Reacts

As 'Thappad' released on Amazon Prime, the Taapsee Pannu film was lauded by many netizens, celebrities. Anubhav Sinha expressed his delight over the response.

'Thappad' becomes talking point again after digital premiere, Anubhav Sinha reacts

A film was once known to have a grand premiere involving the stars associated with the movie, before premiering for the audiences. And this was followed by the premiere on television. In the current era, a movie has another premiere, when it releases online.

Much like all the premieres, the film once again becomes a part of headlines with netizens and celebrities sharing their take on it when it hits a streaming platform. It was not different when Thappad premiered online on Friday. Be it netizens, or celebrities, many people reviewed the film on Twitter. 

Actor Rachel White was among those who took to Twitter to term the movie ‘impactful and flawless’ and how the film makes one think.

Here’s the tweet

Here are some of the other reactions:

Anubhav Sinha also shared how he felt like the movie released again with the messages. Another movie of his that was trending was Mulk, again starring Taapsee, after Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday. The director sent 'virtual hugs' to his fans.

Thappad was one of the films to taste success at the box office before the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie deals with Taapee’s character's fight for justice over ‘just one slap’ by her husband. It earned over Rs 30 crore at the box office, apart from massive critical acclaim. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

