'Thappad' becomes talking point again after digital premiere, Anubhav Sinha reacts

A film was once known to have a grand premiere involving the stars associated with the movie, before premiering for the audiences. And this was followed by the premiere on television. In the current era, a movie has another premiere, when it releases online.

Much like all the premieres, the film once again becomes a part of headlines with netizens and celebrities sharing their take on it when it hits a streaming platform. It was not different when Thappad premiered online on Friday. Be it netizens, or celebrities, many people reviewed the film on Twitter.

Actor Rachel White was among those who took to Twitter to term the movie ‘impactful and flawless’ and how the film makes one think.

Here’s the tweet

Watched #Thappad on @PrimeVideoIN So impactful and Flawless ! Focus well and every frame will make you think.

❤️✊🏾 @anubhavsinha Sir @taapsee and team ! — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) May 2, 2020

Here are some of the other reactions:

Just watched #Thappad. What a powerful movie! Well made with a loud & clear message. pic.twitter.com/tM0j44jMlx — shahana◽ (@sheeshah_) May 1, 2020

"So just a slap? Yeah just a slap.

But nahi maar sakta wo."



Movie's impact is powerful.

It also addresses so many different aspects of everyday life which we over look as 'normal'. The pain behind complex relationships beautifully woven together. Leaves you thinking.#Thappad pic.twitter.com/j1ONhciVSy — Jaspreet Kaur (@jaspreetsays) May 1, 2020

By the end of the movie I was numb!

This is masterpiece. "Hum toh hamesha sahi soch ke karte hai,galat ka toh badmein pata chalta hai" #Thappad @taapsee pic.twitter.com/JaD5OBuQOF — Sneha (@snehahahaha99) May 1, 2020

Watched the #Thappad Movie. Not yet married but it made me understand the women's perspective.

Kisi ka haq nahi banta hai kisiko thappad marne ka.

Will try to be a better man... pic.twitter.com/dFMzEvCx2Q — 𝓜𝓲𝓵𝓲𝓴 𝓟𝓮𝓻𝓽𝓲𝓷 (@milik_pertin) May 1, 2020

Anubhav Sinha also shared how he felt like the movie released again with the messages. Another movie of his that was trending was Mulk, again starring Taapsee, after Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday. The director sent 'virtual hugs' to his fans.

Feels like #THAPPAD is released again. so many messages, so much love. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) May 1, 2020

#Thappad and #MULK both trending on my time line past 24 hrs. Virtual Cheers to y’all. 🥂 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) May 1, 2020

Thappad was one of the films to taste success at the box office before the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie deals with Taapee’s character's fight for justice over ‘just one slap’ by her husband. It earned over Rs 30 crore at the box office, apart from massive critical acclaim.

