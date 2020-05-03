Neha Bhasin Complains About Zomato Delivering 'unhygenic' Food Amid Lockdown; Read Details

Singer Neha Bhasin on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to complain about food delivery service Zomato. The singer alleged that she was served 'unhygienic' food during the lockdown.

The singer received the wrong order with food spilled in the bag. Neha also shared 4 pictures of her food package to support her argument. A user then told Neha to try the other food delivery service 'Swiggy', to which Neha said, 'it is best to cook at home'. She concluded by saying that she would rather starve but will never order'.

Tagging Mumbai Police in her message, Bhasin wrote, "Plz dont order from @ZomatoIN n save lives @MumbaiPolice shut then down till lockdown finishes. Cases hv reached 40000 can't let this go by, we r practicing strict lockdown trusting a service.This is unacceptable. The guy also wore no gloves or carried santizer . #LOCKDOWN2020" [sic]

So i finally get the guts to order and @ZomatoIN @Zomato sends me this. 1. Wrong order 2. Food spilled in the bag 3. A delivery boy who refuses to take it back or take responsibilty. So how is zomato safe, hygenic n not spreading the covid19 @MumbaiPolice @BandraOnline #zomato pic.twitter.com/0xThbhznt8 — Neha Bhasin ( Folktales Live ) (@nehabhasin4u) May 3, 2020

Neha responding to users

Best cook at home n stay home. All these guys sit together near off carter road waiting for orders 10 of em at a time its barely social distancing. Id starve but never order https://t.co/0S2bCALAXW — Neha Bhasin ( Folktales Live ) (@nehabhasin4u) May 3, 2020

Ya but then the govt shouldn't allow such services to float. We r all sitying at home right. So why is @ZomatoIN n swiggy allowed to work spc when they r not following proper instructions of safety as per lockdown https://t.co/p3R9Dx5JNK — Neha Bhasin ( Folktales Live ) (@nehabhasin4u) May 3, 2020

