Neha Bhasin Complains About Zomato Delivering 'unhygenic' Food Amid Lockdown; Read Details

Bollywood News

Singer Neha Bhasin on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to complain about food delivery service Zomato. The singer alleged that she was served 'unhygienic' food

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neha Bhasin

Singer Neha Bhasin on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to complain about food delivery service Zomato. The singer alleged that she was served 'unhygienic' food during the lockdown.

The singer received the wrong order with food spilled in the bag. Neha also shared 4 pictures of her food package to support her argument. A user then told Neha to try the other food delivery service 'Swiggy', to which Neha said, 'it is best to cook at home'. She concluded by saying that she would rather starve but will never order'. 

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Zomato marks delivery persons with superhero capes to mark their contribution

Tagging Mumbai Police in her message, Bhasin wrote, "Plz dont order from @ZomatoIN n save lives @MumbaiPolice shut then down till lockdown finishes. Cases hv reached 40000 can't let this go by, we r practicing strict lockdown trusting a service.This is unacceptable. The guy also wore no gloves or carried santizer . #LOCKDOWN2020" [sic]

READ | Zomato asks if people are 'doing fine without pani puri', netizens can't stop craving

Neha responding to users 

Zomato tells how Maya would describe papri chaat and it's hilarious

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories