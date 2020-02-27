Taapsee Pannu Cancels 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Shoot To Be On THIS Daily Soap

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film Saand Ki Aankh where she took on a role of the oldest sharpshooter in the world. The film was loved by fans and did fairly at the box office. After this adventurous film, Taapsee will now be seen in the film Thappad she is busy promoting it. For promoting the film, she will be seen in several daily soaps. On February 26, 2020, she was scheduled to shoot at the sets of two daily soaps. But it was reported that the actor was not able to make it to the set of one show. Here is what happened.

Read Also| 'Thappad': Here's How High A Key Trade Analyst Rated The Taapsee Pannu Starrer

Taapsee Pannu cancelled her 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' shoot

Taapsee Pannu who is busy promoting her film Thappad was reported to be seen on sets of Choti Sardarni to shoot her part of the episode. She was also reportedly scheduled to visit the sets of Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story for the promotion shoot but she did not. The makers and actors at the set of Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story were excited to work with her, but as the actor did not turn up, the makers were sad about it.

Read Also| Aamir Khan Wishes Taapsee Pannu And 'Team Thappad' Good Luck; Anubhav Sinha Reacts

The actor came out and gave a clarification on why she could not reach the sets of Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story. She expressed that she was supposed to shoot on the sets of both the daily soaps but she was running out of time as she had a film screening to attend that evening. She further added that she wrapped the shoot of Choti Sardarni at 5 pm and then directly headed to the screening of the film.

Read Also| Taapsee Pannu's Inspiring Bollywood Journey From 'Chashme Badoor' To 'Thappad'

The film Thappad is based on a socially relevant subject of men beating women and depicts the story of Amrita, played by Taapsee. The trailer shows that Taapsee’s character files for divorce from her husband after he slaps her in front of a group at a party. The movie is helmed and produced by Anubhav Sinha. Other producers of the film are Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Thappad will be hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

Read Also| Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Gets Support From 'UN Women India', Dia Mirza Feels Proud

(Source: Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.