Taapsee Pannu Expresses Her Desire To Work With Hrithik Roshan To Kapil Sharma

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu recently admitted on a talk show that she wants to work with War actor Hrithik Roshan in future. Read to know more about it in detail

taapsee pannu

Taapsee Pannu is all set to wow her fans with her upcoming film titled Thappad, which created a stir online after the trailer of the film released on YouTube. The film addresses the sensitive issue of domestic violence and is all set to hit the silver screens this Friday.

It would be safe to say that Taapsee Pannu is one of the sought-after actors of contemporary times and is on a roll lately with several films in her kitty. The Badla actor saw a successful last year and is all set for the release of Thappad. Pannu has expressed her desire to star in a film with Hrithik Roshan.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Inspiring Bollywood Journey From 'Chashme Badoor' To 'Thappad'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Gets Support From 'UN Women India', Dia Mirza Feels Proud

Taapsee Pannu aspires to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan

Pannu is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Thappad across the country. She along with her Thappad co-star Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha featured on The Kapil Sharma Show. During the interview, when asked about which celebrities would they want to click a selfie with, Taapsee replied saying that she is a fan of Hrithik Roshan and had gone up to him on Dia Mirza's birthday to confess that she really wanted to click a selfie with him.

However, she added that now instead of clicking a picture, she awaits and aspires to do a movie with Hrithik, and will take her chance then. It will be exciting for Taapsee's fans to see how Hrithik feels about the same and can they expect a collaboration soon. On the other hand, Thappad is all set to hit the box office on February 28, 2020.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu And Amitabh Bachchan's Fun BTS Moments Will Win Hearts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Cheers For Team India Post Their 2nd Victory In T20 World Cup Tournament

 

 

