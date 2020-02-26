Taapsee Pannu Recalls Heartbreak Over No Award For Pink: 'It Did Break Something In Me'

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up to knock down the audience with her upcoming film Thappad, directed by Article 15 fame Anubhav Sinha, which releases in theatres this week. The actor has impressed audiences with her performances in many of her films so far but has had hard luck in case of award show juries. In an interview with a leading daily, Taapsee revealed that even though she craves only for the audience's validation for her performance, there had been a time when she was crushed for not receiving the recognition that she deserved.

The actor made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 David Dhawan directorial Chashme Baddoor and was relatively new in the industry when she hoped for an award for her performance in the Shoojit Sircar film Pink. She revealed that it had pinched her when her hopes were shattered after she didn't win an award despite rave reviews for her acting. Even the film's director Shoojit Sircar had asked her to brace herself for winning all the awards that year.

However, the Manmarziyaan actor went on to win her first Filmfare Award for Best Actor earlier this month for her role as the sharpshooter septuagenarian Prakashi Tomar in Tushar Hirannadani's film Saand Ki Aankh. She called it a 'refreshing change' as she believes that awards are subjectively decided by jury members. Taapsee strongly urged that it is the audience and their response that validates her work and not an award. She liked the fact that she is known only for her acting and not as a fashionista or for glamour.

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

After Thappad, Taapsee Pannu will be seen opposite Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey in the murder mystery film Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathews. The film will release on September 18, 2020. She has also signed Rahul Dholakia's biographical sports drama based on female cricketer Mithali Raj titled Shabaash Mithu.

