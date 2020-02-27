The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Thappad Review: Rajkummar Rao & Others Call Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'inspiring'

Bollywood News

Bollywood names like Rajkummar Rao, Milap Zaveri, Divya Dutta among others gave the 'Thappad' review on their Twitter handles. Read to know what they said.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
thappad review

Taapsee Pannu's movie Thappad might yet to be released, but it has already won the hearts of many Bollywood celebrities. Names like Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Diya Dutta took to Twitter to express their love for the film. Their reviews might prove to the right push for the movie. Thappad will be releasing on February 28, 2020.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu's Inspiring Bollywood Journey From 'Chashme Badoor' To 'Thappad'

Here are some celebrity reviews on Thappad

Rajkummar Rao says, 'Taapsee is a force'

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Gets Support From 'UN Women India', Dia Mirza Feels Proud

Milap Zaveri is all praises for the film

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan Wishes Taapsee Pannu And 'Team Thappad' Good Luck; Anubhav Sinha Reacts

Huma Qureshi and Divya Dutta share their views

ALSO READ | Need Both Male, Female Gaze To Create Rounded Characters: 'Thappad' Co-writer Mrunmayee

ALSO READ | 'Thappad': Here's How High A Key Trade Analyst Rated The Taapsee Pannu Starrer

Source: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NADELLA'S RESPONSE TO FAV CRICKETER
HARYANA MIN'S INSENSITIVE REMARK
DHONI'S NET SESSION
SIDHU SURFACES
LAW MINISTER SLAMS CONG
SONIA GANDHI MEETS PRESIDENT