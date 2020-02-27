Thappad Review: Rajkummar Rao & Others Call Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'inspiring'

Taapsee Pannu's movie Thappad might yet to be released, but it has already won the hearts of many Bollywood celebrities. Names like Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Diya Dutta took to Twitter to express their love for the film. Their reviews might prove to the right push for the movie. Thappad will be releasing on February 28, 2020.

Here are some celebrity reviews on Thappad

Rajkummar Rao says, 'Taapsee is a force'

Milap Zaveri is all praises for the film

#Thappad is possibly one of the most important films made in India. Take a bow @taapsee for delivering the best performance of your career and one of the best we have seen! @anubhavsinha Respect sir for having the courage to make a film that gives such a necessary message. — Milap (@zmilap) February 26, 2020

Kudos to the producers of #Thappad @itsBhushanKumar sir @vinodbhanu @shivchanana @TSeries for backing a film that dares to show a mirror to society who think that domestic violence isn’t a big deal — Milap (@zmilap) February 26, 2020

There is a scene in #Thappad where @taapsee speaks her heart. It brought tears to my eyes. It will move even the most stone hearted. One of the best performed and written scenes in years 👏👏 @anubhavsinha — Milap (@zmilap) February 26, 2020

Huma Qureshi and Divya Dutta share their views

I saw #Thappad last night .. and wept... @anubhavsinha sir you have created such fine characters and portrayed the prevailing silent misogyny and stereotypes that surround us !! @taapsee my friend shines .. more power to all of you !! — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 27, 2020

