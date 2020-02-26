Aamir Khan Wishes Taapsee Pannu And 'Team Thappad' Good Luck; Anubhav Sinha Reacts

Aamir Khan recently took to his official social media handle and gave his best wishes to Taapsee Pannu and the Thappad team. The social drama flick is all set to release on February 28, 2020. Read on to know more about what Khan had to say and director Anubhav Sinha's reaction on the same:

Aamir Khan sends best wishes to Team Thappad and Taapsee Pannu

On February 26, 2020, Aamir Khan took to his official Twitter handle to send his best wishes to Mrunmayee Lagoo, Anubhav Sinha, Taapse Pannu, and the entire Thappad team. He specially thanked Lagoo, as Thappad was her first writing assignment. Anubhav Sinha also took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude towards Khan. He also talked about a possible screening of the film. A trailer of the film was attached to the tweet. Here is the tweet by Khan:

Dear Mrunmayee, wishing you all the very best for the release of your 1st writing assignment, Thappad. All the very best Mrunmayee, Anubhav, Taapsee, and the entire team!

Cheers.

a.https://t.co/P2ZO5f710a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 26, 2020

For the unversed, Thappad is a social drama that revolves around the Taapsee Pannu's character portrayal of Amrita, who files for divorce after her husband slaps her. It will feature Pavail Gulati as Amrita's husband, along with Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, and others.

Kab tak sehte rahenge cheezein, bas itni si baat keh kar? Watch #Thappad in theatres this Friday, stand up for change! pic.twitter.com/E5PWXJXGeH — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 24, 2020

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh, which featured Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Prakash Jha in the lead roles. It was based on the lives of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. It was released on October 25, 2019. The film was critically appraised for Pannu and Pednekar's powerful performances in the same.

