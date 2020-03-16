Taapsee Pannu Reveals Her Style Mantra & It Proves That She Is Truly A Vibrant Soul

Taapsee Pannu has truly come a long way in the film industry from her debut venture which was the Vetrimaran directorial Aadukalam. The movie had managed to garner her a loyal fanbase in the South film industry. But through some women-oriented performances and some versatile roles, Taapsee carved a niche for herself in Bollywood too.

Her latest film Thaapad has also been widely appreciated by the critics and the audiences alike. In an earlier interview with an esteemed publication, Taapsee Pannu had revealed her style mantra. She had also revealed about her style hacks and travel essentials in the interview.

Taapsee Pannu revealed about her ultimate style mantra

The actor went on to say that according to her, style reflects one's personality which the clothes and accessories can favourably enhance. She described her style mantra to be festive patterns as well as bright colours coupled with a modern silhouette. Taapsee Pannu further said that to acquire the contemporary look, she loves to combine Indian colours and patterns with western silhouettes.

She also spoke about her personal style which she defined as confident, independent and beauty along with comfort as well as ease. The Baby actor was also quipped about any three ideal fashion hacks which she swears by. To this, she said that she likes to keep it contemporary, classy and comfortable.

Actor revealed her fitness travel essentials

The Naam Shabana actor also spoke about her fitness travel essentials. On this, she said that she never forgets to carry her workout gear. Taapsee was also quipped on the importance of women being fit more than 'thin'. This is a serious problem which is faced by many young girls owing to the beauty standards set by society.

The Pink actor further said that fitness is a way of life which keeps one energised and fresh. She said that everyone should indulge in some activity which tends to keep them fit as well as happy. Taapsee further revealed her fitness regime and said that she prefers playing squash for an hour and do weights for her muscle toning.

