Taapsee Pannu's Stunning Black Outfits Can Make Fans Fall In Love With Her, See Pics

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh and Thappad, has an envious collection of black outfits. Here are some pictures of the Badla actor.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, an engineering graduate, stepped into the showbiz with Vetrimaran directorial Aadukalam. The movie helped her garner a loyal fanbase in the South and establishing herself. With numerous hits and impressive acting skills, the actor has managed to make a special place for herself in the film industry and has established herself as a pan-India actor. 

Taapsee Pannu Instagram

With more than 14 million followers on the social networking site, Instagram, Taapsee is often seen giving her fans a peek into her life. From quirky style statements to couture designer pieces, the actor manages to set a fashion trend with everything she dons. Here are some pictures of the Pink actor in black ensembles. Check them out. 

Upcoming movies of Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. The movie, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Tanvi Azmi in the lead, narrates a heartwarming tale of a metropolitan couple, whose life turns topsy-turvy after an unforgettable incident. The movie released on February 28, 2020, managed to win the hearts of the audience. 

Meanwhile, the actor is reported to be shooting for Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba. The movie, starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead, is reported to be a murder mystery. Besides the upcomer, Pannu has a slew of movies in her kitty. 

(Promo Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram)
 

 

 

