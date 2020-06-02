Taapsee Pannu's 'Saand Ki Aankh' And Other Movies Loaded With Action

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most acclaimed contemporary actors in Bollywood. She has been impressing the viewers with her stellar performances and many of her movies have also been quite successful. With all that said now, here are Taapsee Pannu's movies, including Saad Ki Aankh, that are full of action:

Taapsee Pannu's movies that are full of action

Saand Ki Aankh

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the 2019 movie features Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, and Prakash Jha in prominent roles. The movie also features Pawan Chopra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shaad Randhawa essaying supporting roles. The biographical drama film narrated the life story of two sharpshooters named Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The movie received huge appreciation from the viewers for Taapsee Pannu's role and also for all the action sequences performed by the actor. The movie managed to bag a rating of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Naam Shabana

The 2017 action thriller flick features Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. The Shivan Nair-directorial features Taapsee Pannu essaying the role of Shabana Khan and depicts her life journey towards becoming a field agent with Ajay Singh (The role is played by Akshay Kumar). Apart from the storyline, the movie grabbed attention for its soundtrack which was composed by Rochak Kohli. The movie was later dubbed in several languages including Telugu and Tamil.

Soorma

This flick narrated the life story of the prominent former captain of the National Indian Hockey Team, Sandeep Singh. Soorma features Diljit Dosanjh essaying the lead role and Taapsee Pannu essaying the role of Harpreet, the love interest of Diljit's character. The flick showcases how she inspires him toward achieving his goal. The 131 minutes long film showcases some real-life events as it depicts the struggles faced by the athlete. Tapsee Pannu's performance in the film received widespread acclaim from critics.

Badla

The movie witnessed one of the highly anticipated reunions of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after they impressed the audience with Pink. The 2016 flick is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Badla is packed with loads of twists and turns. The movie showcases outstanding performances from Pannu and Bachchan, making it one of the most popular suspense-thrillers movies of recent years.

