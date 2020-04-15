How Taapsee Pannu Prepared For Her Role In 'Saand Ki Aankh'; Check Details

Taapsee Pannu portrays the role of Prakashi Tiwari in Tushar Hiranandani's biopic, Saand Ki Aankh. The actor received critical acclaim for her performance in the movie. The film was also a commercial success. In an interview, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her point of view on her transition to a sharpshooter.

Taapsee Pannu's transformation for her role in Saand Ki Aankh

If the reports are to be believed, Taapsee Pannu lived with the oldest women shooters -- that is, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. She lived with aims to gain an insight into their lives and provide justice to her character. In an interview with a leading daily, she revealed the experience that she had while staying with the women, who are full of strength and compassion.

Tappsee Pannu also learned several activities, including stacking up bricks on her head and marching. In the interview, she also revealed that she had to learn the rural culture and learn other farm-based activities like cow milking, hay cutting and others. She took lessons to learn the rural Haryanvi accent. She learned the same for staying with the local people and to communicate with them in a more effective way.

Sand Ki Aankh revolves around the real-life story of two women sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi. They both come from a village in the Northern region of India, Uttar Pradesh and according to reports, they took up shooting in their fifties. Chandro is also called as Shooter Daadi while Prakashi is fondly called as Revolver Daadi. Taapsee plays the character of Prakashi while Bhumi Pednekar essays the role of Chandro.

