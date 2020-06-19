Taapsee Pannu Shares Messy Hair Selfie, Says 'they Have A Life Of Their Own'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are very active on their social media. They are staying in touch with their fans through live sessions and regular post updates. Celebs have also thrown out their all-time glamorous selfies and are showing their no-makeup sides to their fans. Jumping right into this after Kajol, actor Taapsee Pannu took to her social media to share a selfie of her grown out hair. Take a look at her picture:

Taapsee Pannu shares a messy hair selfie

Sharing a selfie with her messy hair, Taapsee Pannu looked adorable dressed in a black tee. Only a part of Taapsee's face is visible as the rest of it is covered with her messy hair. She wrote across the picture, "And they have a life of their own!".

Taapsee Pannu's selfie seems to have been inspired by Kajol's messy hair look. Kajol earlier took to her social media to share her #HairySelfie amid the lockdown. With messy hair and bold red lips, Kajol wrote, "#hairyselfie. This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair! ðŸ˜ðŸ˜œ". [sic]

Throughout the lockdown, Taapsee has been quite active on her social media and has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures and sharing anecdotes from her life. She earlier shared a BTS picture as her film Game Over completed one year of its release. In the picture, the actor is seen sitting on a wheelchair with both her legs plastered.

She seems to be caught up in a deep conversation with the director Ashwin Saravanan. Pannu wrote in the caption, "Whatever is that we r trying to do Ashwin I sincerely hope we don’t end up making Swapna a spin bowler for a part 2". [sic] Using the hashtag 1 year of Game Over, the actor further tagged the makers of the film in her caption.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. Also starring Pavail Gulati, the film revolved around a woman who re-evaluates her entire life after her husband slaps her in front of a group of people. The actor is set to star next in the Mithali Raj biopic titled Shabaash Mithu.

Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Rashmi Rocket and Tadka. She has four other films in her kitty which also includes the remake of Run Lola Run titled Looop Lapeta. The other films are Dare and Lovely, Haseen Dillruba, and Nuvvevaru.

