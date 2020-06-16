When Taapsee Pannu Shared The Conditions Laid Down By Her Parents To Pursue Acting

Taapsee Pannu's movies have often been distinct and thought-provoking. Taapsee Pannu's movies include Thappad, Saandh Ki Aankh, Pink, and many more. The young actor has smoothly made her mark in Bollywood but that was not always the plan. Pannu holds a degree in engineering and in an interview, she revealed all about the rules laid by her parents. Listed below is the throwback moment to when Taapsee Pannu recollected how her parents allowed her to pursue acting as long as she scored well.

When Taapsee Pannu recollected how her parents allowed her to pursue acting

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Taapsee revealed all about her passion for acting and also talked about other projects. She shared how her parents laid down some ground rules for her. Taapsee being the quintessential smart kid spoke of how her parents had never put any restrictions on her for trying her hand at acting. They allowed her to pursue acting as long as she scored well in her exams. Pannu spoke about her love for studying and also got great campus placement offers and was always interested in studying further. For her, films came easy but managing both her life and acting was more challenging.

The Pink actor also spoke about how wonderful she felt to be a part of so many events and how nervous she felt at the same time. The actor felt that in spite of having done many films, she is still an amateur in the industry at large and has a lot to learn. When talking about films and the industry, Taapsee spoke about her nervousness and felt the audience was much wiser than her as they study much in detail about the industry.

Taapsee, other than acting, also owns a wedding planning company along with a badminton league. The wedding planning company is run by Taapsee Pannu's sister. The actor spoke on her wanting to have multiple projects at hand and not just focus on acting. Pannu likes to come home to something more than acting and in the future, she does have this desire to be known as a successful person.

The actor also spoke on the overwhelming hugs and kisses she received from senior citizens post her film, Saand Ki Aankh. She also spoke more about the letters she received from mothers, fans, and parents on her doing the film Saand Ki Aankh. Pannu also went on to talk about her film Thappad and other upcoming projects.

