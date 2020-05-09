Taapsee Pannu Mulls Over Role Of School & Teachers, Hails Them As 'karigars' Who Mould Us

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been posting throwback pictures from her archives almost every day through her Instagram handle. Earlier on Saturday, she shared a photo of herself posing with an elderly teacher on a stage along with a few students in the background. Through the caption, she revealed that she had met the vice-principal of her school on one of her trips to Jaipur.

She wrote, "I was visiting Jaipur for an event and I remembered that my school (ex)vice-principal is now Principal in a school of Jaipur. Couldn’t miss this opportunity to meet her. What was unexpected was that her entire school came to meet and kids were really sweet and inquisitive about a lot of things."

Along with this fond memory, Taapsee Pannu reflected on her childhood and her affinity for school as she said, "School does play an important part in shaping up your personality and your teachers are the ‘karigars’ moulding the raw stones we all are. I don’t know if it’s because I’ve been a nerdy kid or coz I’m grateful to my teachers for letting me shape up all aspects of my personality equally, that I keep going back to my childhood time n again."

Earlier on Friday, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from two years ago from when she moved into a new apartment. Stating how special moments like those are, the actor captioned the post, “2 years back the day the family reunited in Mumbai to do the paath at the new apartment. Special occasions call for special gestures and spending that day in a semi ready apartment with all of us together was definitely memorable. And yes we did get the Kadha prashaad in the end 💁🏻‍♀️😁 #Throwback #QuarantinePost #Archive”. [sic]

On the work front

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

