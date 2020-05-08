DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal Lauds Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad', Says 'it Provided Closure'

Delhi Women's Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal took to Twitter after watching the Taapsee Pannu starrer film Thappad earlier on Thursday. She reviewed the film positively and thanked director Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee for making the film which she claimed 'would help millions'. Maliwal also revealed that the film may have provided some much-needed closure to her.

Have a look:

Saw the movie ‘Thappad’. Cried a lot as it prob provided much needed closure to my divorce.



The film reveals patriarchal mindsets of even most so called liberal homes & answers the question, “Aisa kya ho gaya?”



Thank @anubhavsinha @taapsee for making it! Would help millions! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 7, 2020

Read | 'Thappad' ending explained: Taapsee Pannu starrer highlights a woman's dilemma

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad has been gripping the hearts of the audience ever since it released in theatres on February 28, 2020. It looks at society's perspective on an important social issue like domestic abuse. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor among others. Thappad shows the story of many women in the country who face domestic abuse and also gives them encouragement to stand up for themselves.

Read | DCW's Swati Maliwal calls Gargi college horror 'unbearable', assures support to students

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu plays an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband. Taapsee's character in the film is a housewife by choice and, according to director Anubhav Sinha, it was worth exploring to see how a woman of today takes that decision.

Read | 'India's laws have defeated justice,' says DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal

With the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, the theatres have been shut down and most of the films have been eyeing for a digital premiere on OTT platforms. Thappad, which released in theatres on February 28, 2020, was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video on May 1. The film has been garnering rave reviews from audiences since its release on the OTT platform.

Read | DCW Swati Maliwal pens down a poem on the occasion of International Women's Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.