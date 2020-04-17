Taapsee Pannu Shares Throwback Pic From The Sets Of 'Mulk'; Praises Director & Co-star

Taapsee Pannu recently posted a behind-the-scenes picture from her critically acclaimed film, Mulk. In the picture, she can be seen rehearsing the lines for one of the best scenes of the film. The work is in progress in the picture with actor Rishi Kapoor and director of the film, Anubhav Sinha.

Recently, the actor gave her fans a throwback moment as she posted a picture from the time she was shooting for her film Mulk. In the picture posted, director Anubhav Sinha can be seen sitting with actors Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu as they prepare for a scene in a courtroom.

In the caption for the post, she has mentioned how they were shooting for the best scene in the film Mulk. Taapsee mentioned that the lines that she was rehearsing were a few of the best that she ever acted out and remembered how excited she was to read out the lines.

The Badla actor also wrote about how great it was to work with actor Rishi Kapoor as he would always keep her on her toes with his sense of humour. She can also be seen giving a special mention to Anubhav Sinha whom she has described as relentless. The actor was thankful for being able to work with him on two projects (Mulk and Thappad) while looking forward to having many more projects together. Have a look at the post from Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram here.

About Mulk

Mulk was a drama film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolved around a Muslim family and how they face issues when the son of the family is caught in terrorist activities. The film was directed by Anubhav Sinha who also contributed to the story of the film. Mulk starred actors like Ashutosh Rana, Prateik, and Neena Gupta amongst others. Have a look at the trailer of Mulk here.

