Taapsee Pannu Loves Her Post Workout Glow; Asks 'Who Needs Blush?' And Netizens Agree

Just like other actors, Taapsee Pannu too is making sure to work out while at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The diva recently set major workout-at-home goals for her fans by inspiring them to take a step towards fitness amid this crisis situation. Taking to Instagram, Taapsee shared an after-workout selfie on her story.

The star can be seen donning an all-black athleisure item. The selfie seems to have been taken after an intense workout session. Taapsee Pannu also jokingly wrote, “who needs a blush” alongside her selfie.

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s after workout selfie here:

If this pic is anything to go by, Taapsee seems to have enjoyed her home workout session. The actor is seen sweating it out in the photo shared as her Insta story.

Taapsee Pannu also recently featured in the music video of Muskurayega India. The star-studded video had inspired fans with its heart touching lyrics to form unison among people in this crisis situation amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu was also in the news for experimenting with her hair. From haircuts to trying out new hairstyles, Taapsee Pannu has tried them all. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| How Taapsee Pannu Prepared For Her Role In 'Saand Ki Aankh'; Check Details

ALSO READ| Taapsee Pannu Shares A Throwback Picture In Which Her Love For Cake Is Evident; See Here

ALSO READ| Taapsee Pannu Shares Her Secret To Beating Promotions Stress

ALSO READ| Taapsee Pannu's Schedule For 'Rashmi Rocket' On Hold; Says 'Can’t Shoot Until September'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.