Taapsee Pannu Shares A Throwback Picture In Which Her Love For Cake Is Evident; See Here

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood actors are currently quarantining inside their homes. Actor Taapsee Pannu has been doing the same. She also regularly shares updates about her well-being and how she is going through the lockdown period at home.

Taapsee Pannu’s throwback picture with cake and ribbons

Taapsee Pannu had mentioned to her fans on social media earlier that she will be sharing a series of throwback pictures from her childhood on her social media during the lockdown. The actor recently pulled out another classic picture of herself from her childhood album. In a recent post, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of her little self enjoying a piece of cake.

In the picture, one can see Taapsee Pannu being fed with cake as she smiles and hogs it all inside. The actor mentioned in the caption that it was not her birthday but still she insisted on being fed with loads of cake. Taapsee is also seen wearing braids on both sides with the red ribbon. The actor added in the caption, “Neither my love for cake nor my urge to braid my hair. Thankfully the ribbon has vanished”.

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s post here:

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad earlier this year. The film dealt with domestic violence in a marriage. She garnered a lot of praises for her role in the film. However, Thappad saw an average performance at the box office.

The actor will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee fame. The film is expected to release by September 2020.

