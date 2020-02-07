Union Budget
Times When Taapsee Pannu Showcased Her Fun And Quirky Side On Instagram

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu is evidently an avid social media user and can be seen posting fun moments from her life on Instagram and Twitter. Read below to know more

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry right now. The actor has featured in multiple films in 2019 and has various films lined up for 2020. Though Taapsee Pannu is reportedly busy round the year with films and brand endorsements, she evidently finds time for social media. The Mission Mangal actor has a massive following on social media with 14.7 and 3.9 million followers on Instagram and Twitter respectively. Check out some of her fun moments from her social media. 

Taapsee Pannu's fun moments from Instagram

Recently, Taapsee Pannu had shared a few photos from her vacation in Mauritius. Taapsee was seen posting photos with her sister Shagun and a bunch of her friends. This showed Taapsee Pannu's fans a much light-hearted side of the actor as she was seen posing. Besides this, Taapsee Pannu has also shared many photos from time to time to show her goofy side to her fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At the work front

The trailer for Taapsee Pannu's film Thappad was recently released on YouTube and has garnered over 30 million views. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha who previously directed Article 15 and Mulk. Besides this, Taapsee also shared a first look poster for Shabaash Mithu which will be a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. 

Image courtesy - Taapsee Pannu Instagram

 

 

