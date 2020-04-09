Sonam Kapoor Or Taapsee Pannu: Who Wore The White Pantsuit Better?

Bollywood celebs have been spotted wearing identical and indistinguishable outfits on several occasions. Sonam Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu are two Bollywood divas who are known for their unique fashion statements. Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor and Baby actor Taapsee Pannu both have a different taste when it comes to fashion. Recently, the charming Sonam Kapoor and the mesmerising Taapsee Pannu were in a similar outfit. Both the actors opted for a white pantsuit dress and looked stunning in it. Take a look at their pictures and decide who graced the look better.

Sonam Kapoor or Taapsee Pannu - Who wore it better?

Sonam Kapoor's photos

Raanjhanaa actor Sonam Kapoor made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2012. The actor opted for a custom made Ralph and Russo white pantsuit which featured a cape style white blazer. It also had a long train and a plunging neckline that she pulled off like a boss. The white blazer was teamed with a pair of ankle-length white pants and a pair of pointy-toed pumps. Sonam teamed a gorgeous emerald green necklace with her outfit to give it a stark contrast. With a classic centre-parted low bun, winged liner and glossy nude lips, she rounded off her look.

Taapsee Pannu's photos

Taapsee Pannu, at the trailer launch of Mission Mangal, opted for a stunning white pantsuit by Starch. The actor looked like a vision in white and what grabbed many eyeballs was the draping twist she gave to the suit. Her white blazer jacket featured a matching drape that started from her shoulders and was draped around her waist followed by a long trail. The Naam Shabana actor styled the look with narrow legged pants and white strappy heels. She further added a diamond choker which served as a perfect accessory for the ensemble. For her makeup, she opted for classic kohl-lined eyes and nude lips. She pulled her centre-parted hair in a low ponytail which went perfectly with the attire.

