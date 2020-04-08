Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Trolls, Says Twitter Can Be A 'war Zone'

Taapsee Pannu is one of the renowned celebrities in Bollywood. The actor has always been very vocal about her thoughts and has never shied away from for talking about what's on her mind. And recently, the actor spoke about her latest film and also about the trolls.

Taapsee went on to speak about how people go to Twitter and demand banning films. She said that Twitter is a war-zone because when one tries to answer the trolls, they try to manipulate your words and give it a political twist. She also went on to say that this makes things controversial and they will ask for one’s film to be banned.

Taapsee Pannu received praise from her fans and friends for her latest movie, Thappad. The actor recently gave an interview to a leading newspaper speaking about the same. She said that it is very scary when critics keeping declaring you as one of the top actors.

She also went on to say that the graph must keep going higher but once you reach the top there is nowhere to go except coming down. She also revealed that praise can get into one’s head and said that hers is firmly placed on her shoulders.

Taapsee during her quarantine days

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing several throwback pictures on her social media handle. She seems to be enjoying her quarantine period and also goes on to cheer fans by taking them down the memory lane. Right from her school picture, hairdos, and many more, she has been sharing all sorts of adorable pictures. Take a look at a few of Taapsee Pannu’s recently shared posts on Instagram.

